New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Southern by 497.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $253,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

