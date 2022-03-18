New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.72 million and the highest is $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NMFC stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

