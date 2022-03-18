Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 982.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.70 on Friday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.