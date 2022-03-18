Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 166,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.