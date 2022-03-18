NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLCP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.50. 16,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

