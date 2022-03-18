Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Shares Up 3.5%

Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.19. 366,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 325,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Newscope Capital in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

