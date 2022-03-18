Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Nexgel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. 91,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 385,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Nexgel in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nexgel alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexgel stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nexgel Inc ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of Nexgel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nexgel Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGL)

NexGel Inc is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc is based in Langhorne, Pa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexgel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexgel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.