NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00747306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00194694 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024870 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

