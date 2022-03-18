Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Up 3.6%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 4,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXH shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28.

