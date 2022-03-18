NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.72

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and traded as low as $41.97. NEXT shares last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get NEXT alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.