NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after buying an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 130,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,313. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.