Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.30

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James raised their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

