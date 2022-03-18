Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$15.30 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

