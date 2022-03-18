NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NIKE by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NIKE by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37. The stock has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

