NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

