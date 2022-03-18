NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 1,318,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,585,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Barclays assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in NIO by 69.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 92.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

