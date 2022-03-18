Niobium Coin Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $288,173.96 and $1.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00035902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00107194 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

