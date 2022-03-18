NKN Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, NKN has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $135.59 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

