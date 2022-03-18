Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a PE ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

