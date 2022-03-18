Nord Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $580,960.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $580,960.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.79 or 0.07000340 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,803.78 or 1.00260984 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

