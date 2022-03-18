Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Reduced by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 4.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

NSC opened at $274.39 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

