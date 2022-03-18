Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 4,136,629 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
