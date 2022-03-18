Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 4,136,629 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

