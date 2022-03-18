Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.91

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.91 and traded as high as C$42.66. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.14, with a volume of 601,257 shares traded.

NPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 110.16%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

