Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will report $123.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $504.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.99 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.