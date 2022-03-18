Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.70. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 564,373 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

