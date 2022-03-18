Northwest Pipe’s (NWPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

