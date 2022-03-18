Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to post sales of $793.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.80 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25,491.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

