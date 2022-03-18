Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Director John W. Palmour Buys 5,000 Shares

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) Director John W. Palmour bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $16,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 123,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,207. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Novan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novan by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

