Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.59. 123,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,207. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

