Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $110.88. 21,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

