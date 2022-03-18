Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $16.96. Novonix shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Novonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVX)

NOVONIX Limited is an integrated developer and supplier of materials, equipment and services for the lithium-ion battery industry. NOVONIX Limited is based in BRISBANE, Australia.

