NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 11,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 854,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.04 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

