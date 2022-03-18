NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 11,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 854,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.04 and a beta of 1.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.