Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

