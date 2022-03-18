Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading Up 0.8%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.