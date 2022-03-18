Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Up 1.4%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

