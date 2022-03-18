Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Up 1.4%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 6,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

