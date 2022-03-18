Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $18.95

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $20.12. Nyxoah shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYXH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

