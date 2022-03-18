O3Swap Market Cap Achieves $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.50 or 0.06941783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.93 or 0.99969325 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00037605 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

