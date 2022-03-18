Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90.49 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $813.82 million and $90.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

