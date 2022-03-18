Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 179,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,068,892 shares.The stock last traded at 5.39 and had previously closed at 5.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 15.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.40.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

