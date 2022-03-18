Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

