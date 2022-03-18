Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.34

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $8.52. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 4,160 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

