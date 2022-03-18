Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.16. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.