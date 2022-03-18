Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.16. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

