Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $440,621.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07042391 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,834.71 or 0.99999306 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031918 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.