Offshift Price Hits $6.77 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $32.97 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $6.77 or 0.00016242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

