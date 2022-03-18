Oikos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83,640.00 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $83,640.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.13 or 0.07013617 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,733.18 or 1.00098314 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

