Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Given New GBX 88 Price Target at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ODMUF remained flat at $$0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.25.
About Old Mutual (Get Rating)
