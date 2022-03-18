Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Given New GBX 88 Price Target at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ODMUF remained flat at $$0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

