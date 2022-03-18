Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. 2,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $614.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

