Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

