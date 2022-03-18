Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.39% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $1,247,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

